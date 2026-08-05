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Teddy Bear Clinic

Teddy Bear Clinic

Kids and their favorite stuffed friends are invited to join the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire for our annual Teddy Bear Clinic, a fun event that helps educate kids about what happens at the doctor’s office. Each child’s stuffed animal is checked in and given an ID bracelet; then children take their animals to meet with a volunteer doctor or nurse for a check-up. If needed, animals can be taken to the surgical table for stitches, band-aids, and ribbons. Each animal receives a certificate of good health at the end of the process. Upon leaving the museum, children will be offered snacks-to-go that they can enjoy on the way home or outside in the park. Online reservations are required. Please reserve for the morning play session from 9am–noon online at www.childrens-museum.org. Thank you to our Teddy Bear Clinic Sponsor, Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$0-$14.50 - Included with museum admission and FREE for CMNH Members!
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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