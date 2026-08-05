Kids and their favorite stuffed friends are invited to join the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire for our annual Teddy Bear Clinic, a fun event that helps educate kids about what happens at the doctor’s office. Each child’s stuffed animal is checked in and given an ID bracelet; then children take their animals to meet with a volunteer doctor or nurse for a check-up. If needed, animals can be taken to the surgical table for stitches, band-aids, and ribbons. Each animal receives a certificate of good health at the end of the process. Upon leaving the museum, children will be offered snacks-to-go that they can enjoy on the way home or outside in the park. Online reservations are required. Please reserve for the morning play session from 9am–noon online at www.childrens-museum.org. Thank you to our Teddy Bear Clinic Sponsor, Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

