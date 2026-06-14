TALK ON NAVAJO TEXTILES

Jill Ahlberg Yohe, Ph.D.

Cafesjian Art Trust Museum

Jami Powell

Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs

and Curator of Indigenous Art Hood

Museum of Art, Dartmouth College

Ann Lane Hedlund, Ph.D.

Author, cultural anthropologist, and internationally

recognized authority on Indigenous textile traditions

Together they will explore the rich artistic traditions of Navajo weaving, the influence these textiles had on generations of artists-including Frank Stella-and the ways museums today are rethinking the presentation and interpretation of Indigenous art.