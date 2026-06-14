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TALK ON NAVAJO TEXTILES

TALK ON NAVAJO TEXTILES

Jill Ahlberg Yohe, Ph.D.
Cafesjian Art Trust Museum

Jami Powell
Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs
and Curator of Indigenous Art Hood
Museum of Art, Dartmouth College

Ann Lane Hedlund, Ph.D.
Author, cultural anthropologist, and internationally
recognized authority on Indigenous textile traditions

Together they will explore the rich artistic traditions of Navajo weaving, the influence these textiles had on generations of artists-including Frank Stella-and the ways museums today are rethinking the presentation and interpretation of Indigenous art.

Peter Pap Oriental Rugs Inc - NH
$35.00
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peter Pap Rugs, NH
603-321-8018
peterboro603@pm.me
https://peterpap.com/
Peter Pap Oriental Rugs Inc - NH
1225 Main Street
Dublin, New Hampshire 03444
https://peterpap.com/

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