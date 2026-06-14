TALK ON NAVAJO TEXTILES
TALK ON NAVAJO TEXTILES
Jill Ahlberg Yohe, Ph.D.
Cafesjian Art Trust Museum
Jami Powell
Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs
and Curator of Indigenous Art Hood
Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
Ann Lane Hedlund, Ph.D.
Author, cultural anthropologist, and internationally
recognized authority on Indigenous textile traditions
Together they will explore the rich artistic traditions of Navajo weaving, the influence these textiles had on generations of artists-including Frank Stella-and the ways museums today are rethinking the presentation and interpretation of Indigenous art.