Swing Out Into Summer DJ Dance Party

Celebrate the start of summer with a DJ Dance Party featuring a lively mix of Lindy Hop, East Coast Swing, and West Coast Swing. The DJ will play music that allows for smooth patterns, fast footwork, or relaxed social dancing on one of the largest, wooden floors in New England. Plus, catch the excitement of the World Cup on the big screen throughout the night.

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No “bar” tab.) We have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room.

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3651486-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Sat, 20 Jun 2026 10:00 - Sat, 20 Jun 2026 11:00

Venue Details: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket, New Hampshire, 03857, United States

Category: Nightlife | Nightclub

Price:

General Admission: USD 10.00