Summoning Spirits is a seance meets magic show that will make you scream! Written and performed by Peter Boie who has been featured on the national hit tv show "Penn & Teller Fool Us”, and is a best selling magic inventor. Join Peter as he brings to life old legends and haunted stories live on stage, for your delight… and fright. Peter brings you into the stories with videos and pictures of where these incredible happenings are said to have occurred. Summoning Spirits isn’t just a show, it’s an interactive experience that combines multimedia, freaky magic effects and masterful storytelling to create one of the most unique and spine tingling experiences you will ever be a part of!