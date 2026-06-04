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Summer Sings with the Nashua Choral Society

Summer Sings with the Nashua Choral Society

🎶 Join the Nashua Choral Society Summer Sings! 🎶

Love to sing? The public is invited to join the Nashua Choral Society for four exciting Summer Sings!

Each evening will begin with sight-reading and focused work on selected sections of the music. During the second half, singers will enjoy performing the entire work straight through in a concert-style sing-through.

Bring your own copy of the music or borrow one from the NCS.

Whether you're an experienced choral singer or simply enjoy making music with others, come sing with us this summer!

All are welcome! 🎵

Parish of the Resurrection
$15 admission
09:45 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Nashua Choral Society
603-598-8027
nashuachoralsociety@gmail.com
nashuachoralsociety.org

Artist Group Info

lessonsbyleah@gmail.com
Parish of the Resurrection
449 Broad St
Nashua, New Hampshire 03063
nashuachoralsociety@gmail.com
https://www.parishoftheresurrection.org/

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