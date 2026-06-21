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SUMMER MAPLE TOURS AT FOREST SOCIETY NORTH AT THE ROCKS

SUMMER MAPLE TOURS AT FOREST SOCIETY NORTH AT THE ROCKS

Step into the sweet world of maple syrup this summer! Join us for a fun and flavorful guided tour as we follow the journey from tree to table.

Forest Society North at The Rocks
$15-$20
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Society for the Protection of NH Forests
603-224-9945
danderson@forestsociety.org
http://www.forestsociety.org
Forest Society North at The Rocks
113 Glessner Road
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
(603) 444-6228
info@therocks.org
https://forestsociety.org/the-rocks

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