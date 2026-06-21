SUMMER MAPLE TOURS AT FOREST SOCIETY NORTH AT THE ROCKS
SUMMER MAPLE TOURS AT FOREST SOCIETY NORTH AT THE ROCKS
Step into the sweet world of maple syrup this summer! Join us for a fun and flavorful guided tour as we follow the journey from tree to table.
Forest Society North at The Rocks
$15-$20
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Society for the Protection of NH Forests
603-224-9945
danderson@forestsociety.org
Forest Society North at The Rocks
113 Glessner RoadBethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
(603) 444-6228
info@therocks.org