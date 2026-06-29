Sub Zero STEM Presentation and Ice Cream
Sub Zero STEM Presentation and Ice Cream
A fun science presentation that educates attendees using the unique properties of liquid nitrogen while making fresh and delicious ice cream to enjoy.
Free and open to the public.
Trumbull Hall
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Artist Group Info
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall
195 Etna RoadEtna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org