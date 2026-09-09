St Catherine of Siena Holiday Fair 2026

We warmly invite you to join us in celebrating the many blessings the Lord has given us at one of St. Catherine of Siena’s cherished holiday traditions — the 2026 Holiday Fair!

This year, we are honoring the traditions you know and love — including the Penny Sale, Luxury Raffle, Jewelry Table, Bake Sale, and Kids’ Corner — while also adding some new events for everyone to enjoy, including our Festival of Trees!

Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 9am – 6pm to Sunday, November 22, 2026 from 8am – 1pm.