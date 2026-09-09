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St Catherine of Siena Holiday Fair 2026

St Catherine of Siena Holiday Fair 2026

We warmly invite you to join us in celebrating the many blessings the Lord has given us at one of St. Catherine of Siena’s cherished holiday traditions — the 2026 Holiday Fair!
This year, we are honoring the traditions you know and love — including the Penny Sale, Luxury Raffle, Jewelry Table, Bake Sale, and Kids’ Corner — while also adding some new events for everyone to enjoy, including our Festival of Trees!

Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 9am – 6pm to Sunday, November 22, 2026 from 8am – 1pm.

Saint Catherine of Siena School Gym
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Saint Catherine of Siena Parish
603-622-4966
parishoffice@scsnh.com
https://saintcatherineparishnh.com/scs-parish-fair
Saint Catherine of Siena School Gym
206 North St
Manchester, New Hampshire 03104
603-622-4966
parishoffice@scsnh.com
https://saintcatherineparishnh.com/scs-parish-fair

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