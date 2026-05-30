Spot the Songbird Bingo

Join us for a fun morning of birding at Chamberlain Reynolds! Whether you are an experienced birder or completely new to birdwatching, this program is a great opportunity to learn how to identify local birds by sight and sound. Participants will use bingo sheets as we search for birds along the trail and learn tips for spotting movement, listening for bird calls, and using binoculars. We will meet at Chamberlain Reynolds West Lot at 7:30 am. This program should be no longer than 3 hours. Anticipate walking at a slow pace for 2 miles. There will be brief stops along the way to note new species, important habitat, and have time to fill out bingo cards. Additionally, we will also distinguish migratory birds from year-round residents, and practice our birding etiquette.

This program is for all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is free but registration is required!