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YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Spooky Terrarium Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Spooky Terrarium Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

A Halloween twist on our popular terrarium workshop with Penumbra! Make a terrarium, and adorn it with Halloween-inspired miniatures like ghosts, spiders, and more.

Alison from Penumbra, a local plant and gift shop, is here to show you how to assemble your own terrarium. Closed terrariums are self-sufficient ecosystems that, after built, require very little care. In this class, we will use rocks, moss, soil, plants, and mini figurines to create a landscape inside a glass jar. You'll leave with a completed closed terrarium and all the tips and tricks you'll need for it to thrive! Enjoy a wine tasting and light snacks while you work.

$65pp includes all materials, fun instruction, a wine tasting, and light snacks. Limited to 18 people.

Penumbra is a plant and gift shop owned by wives Alison and Alyssa. Since March 2020, they've offered plants, jewelry, stationery, and greeting cards to the Concord community. Penumbra is located at 10 N. State St. in Concord.

21+ only. You must have a ticket to attend.

Wine on Main
$65pp
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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