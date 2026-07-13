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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

'Splash of Improv'

'Splash of Improv'

The summer’s hot, but the comedy is cool.
Stranger Than Fiction Improv returns to the Players Ring for their third summer with the Splash of Improv Series — an unpredictable, high-energy mix of games, stories, characters, and complete comedic chaos.
Two shows: July 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Players Ring
$16 in advance; $18 at the door
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Players Ring
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org
https://www.playersring.org/

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