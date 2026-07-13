'Splash of Improv'
'Splash of Improv'
The summer’s hot, but the comedy is cool.
Stranger Than Fiction Improv returns to the Players Ring for their third summer with the Splash of Improv Series — an unpredictable, high-energy mix of games, stories, characters, and complete comedic chaos.
Two shows: July 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Players Ring
$16 in advance; $18 at the door
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Players Ring
105 Marcy StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org