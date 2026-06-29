© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Spafford

Spafford

Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90’s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.

3S Artspace
27
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

3S Artspace
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.