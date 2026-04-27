Sourdough Bread

Learn to bake your own bread from scratch using a sourdough starter! We'll discuss how to start and keep a sourdough culture alive and how to use it to make breads and other baked goodies, including a loaf of bread to finish at home and biscuits, that use the sourdough discard, to enjoy at the end of class. You will also go home with some sourdough starter to continue your sourdough baking journey.

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.