1930 American pre-Code comedy written by renowned cartoonist, sculptor, and inventor Rube Goldberg and introducing in their screen debut the threesome who would become known as the Three Stooges. The movie follows the misadventures surrounding a struggling costume shop owner and incorporates slapstick, musical numbers, and romantic subplots involving firefighters and creditors. It stands out as a lively early talkie that blends farce with Goldberg’s signature whimsical inventions and convoluted contraptions. Soup to Nuts has been restored in 4K and will be shown in the King Screening Room with the Theatre's new 4K projector.