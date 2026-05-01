© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Soup to Nuts

Soup to Nuts

1930 American pre-Code comedy written by renowned cartoonist, sculptor, and inventor Rube Goldberg and introducing in their screen debut the threesome who would become known as the Three Stooges. The movie follows the misadventures surrounding a struggling costume shop owner and incorporates slapstick, musical numbers, and romantic subplots involving firefighters and creditors. It stands out as a lively early talkie that blends farce with Goldberg’s signature whimsical inventions and convoluted contraptions. Soup to Nuts has been restored in 4K and will be shown in the King Screening Room with the Theatre's new 4K projector.

The Park Theatre
$5
06:45 PM - 07:55 PM, every day through May 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.