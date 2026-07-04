Soul-Stirring Italian Folk and Transcendent Vocals with Maria Mazzotta

Maria Mazzotta's visceral interpretation meets the electric sounds of Post-Rock, creating an original and profound blend. The title of the new album is Onde (Waves), an album in which Maria Mazzotta has chosen for the first time in her twenty-year career to express the outspoken and vital force of peasant tradition through contemporary instruments with a rural flavor to its essence. Since 2020, the year her solo debut album Amoreamaro was published, she has covered thousands of kilometers non-stop performing in over 200 concerts in more than 25 countries across Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Through this traveling, she has gained an awareness of how she is able to push towards the true expression of her own experience of folk music with courage and freedom. It is a woman’s journey of traveling from one great European capital to another such as from Paris to Barcelona, all the way to some major world metropolises like Jakarta and Bogota, all the while presenting herself on stage accompanied by all her fragilities and strength in equal measure.