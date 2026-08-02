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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Souhegan Valley Chorus Open Rehearsal

Souhegan Valley Chorus Open Rehearsal

Souhegan Valley Chorus is preparing for our Winter Holiday Concert, and we invite you to join us!

Since 1979, Souhegan Valley Chorus has been bringing people together through the shared joy of singing. Under the direction of Jennifer K. Erdody, we perform a diverse repertoire ranging from popular favorites to light classics. In addition to our Winter Holiday and Spring Concerts, we perform throughout the year at a variety of community events, including the Amherst Fourth of July Celebration, the Amherst Christmas Tree Lighting, the LaBelle Winery Christmas Tree Lighting, and other local events.

Membership is open, without audition, to singers from high school age through seniors. Whether you're returning to choir after a break or looking for a new musical home, we'd love to welcome you. Join us for an open rehearsal and experience the warm, welcoming spirit of Souhegan Valley Chorus.

First Congregational Church - Milford NH
06:30 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Souhegan Valley Chorus
souheganvalleychorus@gmail.com
www.SouheganValleyChorus.org

Artist Group Info

kenkjellander@gmail.com
First Congregational Church - Milford NH
10 Union Street
Milford , New Hampshire 03055
603-661-7992
kenkjellander@gmail.com
https://souheganvalleychorus.org/

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