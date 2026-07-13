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SOS 8th Annual Recovery Rally

SOS 8th Annual Recovery Rally

Each year, SOS hosts a neighborhood celebration to bring attention to national recovery month and the power of community strength. This annual event aims to raise awareness, provide resources, and empower others to become advocates for recovery within their communities. For the last 8 years, SOS has brought the community together with prevention, treatment, recovery, mental health and harm reduction resources. We will have over 35 local, state and national agencies on hand with resources and family friendly activities.

You can expect musical performances, special guest speakers, delicious and free food from Red’s Good Vibes, interactive exhibits including overdose prevention trainings, and other family friendly activities.

Rotary Arts Pavillion - Henry Law Park
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

SOS Recovery Community Organization
603-841-2340
info@sosrco.org
https://sosrco.org/

Artist Group Info

Boom Lava
cmikorski@sosrco.org
https://boomlava.com/
Rotary Arts Pavillion - Henry Law Park
One Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03057-1216
6036737683
alsaloky@aol.com
http://www.compaqbigband.com

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