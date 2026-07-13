SOS 8th Annual Recovery Rally

Each year, SOS hosts a neighborhood celebration to bring attention to national recovery month and the power of community strength. This annual event aims to raise awareness, provide resources, and empower others to become advocates for recovery within their communities. For the last 8 years, SOS has brought the community together with prevention, treatment, recovery, mental health and harm reduction resources. We will have over 35 local, state and national agencies on hand with resources and family friendly activities.

You can expect musical performances, special guest speakers, delicious and free food from Red’s Good Vibes, interactive exhibits including overdose prevention trainings, and other family friendly activities.