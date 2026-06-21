Fiery Balkan brass, irresistible beats, Roma (Gypsy) accordion wizardry, and virtuoso jazz chops make Slavic Soul Party! NYC’s official #1 brass band for BalkanSoul GypsyFunk. These nine musicians pump the sounds of New York life through a Balkan brass filter, making new music out of immigration, integration, and ingenuity. The band's Tuesday night residency in Brooklyn – running for over 20 years – has become a destination for music fans from around the world, famous for "delivering a great time" (New York Times). In two decades of touring North America, Europe, and beyond, SSP! has performed everywhere from Serbian schoolyards to prison courtyards, Turkish palaces to Russian baths, dive bars to Carnegie Hall, from Amsterdam to Zacatecas and Austria to Zimbabwe.

The group’s record “SSP! Plays Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite” (Ropeadope) was their sixth album and was recorded live at Barbès; it “honors the tunes and spirit of the Ellington opus while adding their own flavor” (Chicago Reader), is "a pretty heavenly match" (TimeOut NY), and “a manifesto on cultural boundaries, historical lineage and how they play into individual creativity” (Wall St. Journal). In November 2024 SSP! released their seventh album, a collection of original material titled “Extended Play” on the Diskonife label. Slavic Soul Party! is led by Matt Moran (tapan), and includes Peter Stan (accordion), John Carlson and Kenny Warren (trumpets), Peter Hess (saxophone), Adam Dotson and Tim Vaughn (trombones), Kenny Bentley (tuba), and Chris Stromquist (percussion).