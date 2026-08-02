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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Singer/Songwriter Ina May Wool Concert

Singer/Songwriter Ina May Wool Concert

Ina May Wool will sing and play guitar in a concert set of her original tunes at the beautiful Lakeside Pavilion at Graylag Nature Preserve.

Ina May is thrilled to have been chosen as an artist in residence at Graylag, and she is happy to share music from all three of her albums as well as sparkling new tunes as yet unrecorded. Ina May has been writing songs and singing them her whole life, touring all over the U.S. and in Europe. She is currently engaged in writing and researching a one-woman show called Lincoln and the Little Girl which is partly autobiographical and partly about Abraham Lincoln.

A warm and engaging performing songwriter, Ina served her musical apprenticeship playing blues, country, folk, and her own original songs in bands and solo all around her native New England. After moving to New York she sang everything from movie soundtracks and TV commercials to Off-Broadway shows and concerts, in Lincoln Center and all across the U.S. to the UK and Europe.

See her website, www.inamaywool.com, to learn more about Ina May’s work.

Graylag Nature Preserve
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Graylag Nature Preserve
603-435-5555
programs@graylagcabins.com
www.graylag.org

Artist Group Info

Ina May Wool
https://inamaywool.com/
Graylag Nature Preserve
320 Clough Road
Pittsfield, New Hampshire 03263
603-435-5555
programs@graylagcabins.com
www.graylag.org

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