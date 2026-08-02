Singer/Songwriter Ina May Wool Concert

Ina May Wool will sing and play guitar in a concert set of her original tunes at the beautiful Lakeside Pavilion at Graylag Nature Preserve.

Ina May is thrilled to have been chosen as an artist in residence at Graylag, and she is happy to share music from all three of her albums as well as sparkling new tunes as yet unrecorded. Ina May has been writing songs and singing them her whole life, touring all over the U.S. and in Europe. She is currently engaged in writing and researching a one-woman show called Lincoln and the Little Girl which is partly autobiographical and partly about Abraham Lincoln.

A warm and engaging performing songwriter, Ina served her musical apprenticeship playing blues, country, folk, and her own original songs in bands and solo all around her native New England. After moving to New York she sang everything from movie soundtracks and TV commercials to Off-Broadway shows and concerts, in Lincoln Center and all across the U.S. to the UK and Europe.

See her website, www.inamaywool.com, to learn more about Ina May’s work.