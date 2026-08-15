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Shear Madness

Shear Madness

Experience the world-record–breaking phenomenon that is Shear Madness! Set in a present-day local hair salon and updated daily with the latest news and gossip, this hilarious whodunnit mystery is never the same show twice. Join a zany cast of suspects—from the flamboyant salon owner to the snobby socialite—and see if you can spot the killer before they make a “clean cut” escape. It’s the interactive party of the season, where the audience always gets the last word!

Voted “Best Comedy of the Year” seven times by The Boston Globe and named “Best Play of the Year” by both the Chicago Sun-Times and the Philadelphia Enquirer, Shear Madness has also received the Raven Award from the Mystery Writers of America and has been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame—the first play ever to receive that honor.

The Barnstormers Theatre
Starting at $39
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Barnstormers Theatre
603-323-8500
tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
http://barnstormerstheatre.org

Artist Group Info

tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
The Barnstormers Theatre
104 Main Street PO Box 434
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-8500
tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
http://barnstormerstheatre.org

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