Experience the world-record–breaking phenomenon that is Shear Madness! Set in a present-day local hair salon and updated daily with the latest news and gossip, this hilarious whodunnit mystery is never the same show twice. Join a zany cast of suspects—from the flamboyant salon owner to the snobby socialite—and see if you can spot the killer before they make a “clean cut” escape. It’s the interactive party of the season, where the audience always gets the last word!

Voted “Best Comedy of the Year” seven times by The Boston Globe and named “Best Play of the Year” by both the Chicago Sun-Times and the Philadelphia Enquirer, Shear Madness has also received the Raven Award from the Mystery Writers of America and has been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame—the first play ever to receive that honor.