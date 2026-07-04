Shanghai Saloon at The Brook - 3 Nights Only!
Shanghai Saloon at The Brook - 3 Nights Only!
Three nights only - July 23rd, July 30th and August 6th.
Enjoy a delicious food from Kowloon, kick up your boots with line dancing lessons, and dance the night away with live music and a DJ spinning your favorite hits.
6:00 PM - Doors Open
6:30 PM - Line Dancing Lessons
7:30 PM - 10:30 PM - Live Band and DJ
Featured bands:
July 23rd - Samantha Rae Band
July 30th - Whiskey 6
August 6th - Eric Grant Band
Must be 18+. Please bring ID. Food and beverages available for purchase.
The Brook
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Brook Casino
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand RoadSeabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169