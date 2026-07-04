Shanghai Saloon at The Brook - 3 Nights Only!

Three nights only - July 23rd, July 30th and August 6th.

Enjoy a delicious food from Kowloon, kick up your boots with line dancing lessons, and dance the night away with live music and a DJ spinning your favorite hits.

6:00 PM - Doors Open

6:30 PM - Line Dancing Lessons

7:30 PM - 10:30 PM - Live Band and DJ

Featured bands:

July 23rd - Samantha Rae Band

July 30th - Whiskey 6

August 6th - Eric Grant Band

Must be 18+. Please bring ID. Food and beverages available for purchase.

