© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Shanghai Saloon at The Brook - 3 Nights Only!

Shanghai Saloon at The Brook - 3 Nights Only!

Three nights only - July 23rd, July 30th and August 6th.
Enjoy a delicious food from Kowloon, kick up your boots with line dancing lessons, and dance the night away with live music and a DJ spinning your favorite hits.

6:00 PM - Doors Open
6:30 PM - Line Dancing Lessons
7:30 PM - 10:30 PM - Live Band and DJ

Featured bands:
July 23rd - Samantha Rae Band
July 30th - Whiskey 6
August 6th - Eric Grant Band

Must be 18+. Please bring ID. Food and beverages available for purchase.

The Brook
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brook Casino
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand Road
Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169
https://www.livefreeandplay.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.