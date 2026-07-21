SEE Celebrates: A 40th Anniversary Gala

The SEE Science Center is celebrating 40 years of science fun and our impact in the community and we want you to celebrate with us in Manchester's Millyard on September 24th.

This gala event will include fun contests, impactful presentations, amazing dinner buffet, a surprise demonstration and free garage parking. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle, live auction and impact initiative. Tickets for this 21+ event also include one drink ticket.