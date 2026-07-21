© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

SEE Celebrates: A 40th Anniversary Gala

SEE Celebrates: A 40th Anniversary Gala

The SEE Science Center is celebrating 40 years of science fun and our impact in the community and we want you to celebrate with us in Manchester's Millyard on September 24th.

This gala event will include fun contests, impactful presentations, amazing dinner buffet, a surprise demonstration and free garage parking. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle, live auction and impact initiative. Tickets for this 21+ event also include one drink ticket.

Event Center at Southern NH University
$125
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
see-sciencecenter.org
Event Center at Southern NH University
75 South Commercial Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
https://see-sciencecenter.org/see-celebrates/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.