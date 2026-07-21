SEE Celebrates: A 40th Anniversary Gala
SEE Celebrates: A 40th Anniversary Gala
The SEE Science Center is celebrating 40 years of science fun and our impact in the community and we want you to celebrate with us in Manchester's Millyard on September 24th.
This gala event will include fun contests, impactful presentations, amazing dinner buffet, a surprise demonstration and free garage parking. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle, live auction and impact initiative. Tickets for this 21+ event also include one drink ticket.
Event Center at Southern NH University
$125
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
Event Center at Southern NH University
75 South Commercial StreetManchester, New Hampshire 03101
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org