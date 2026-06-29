Enjoy exquisite chamber music performances by seasoned professionals from around the world. Musicians of the Sebago Long Lake Music Festival bring their program to the comfortable and spacious Majestic Theater.

GLIÈRE: Five Duos for Flute and Cello, Op. 39; BEETHOVEN: Serenade for String Trio in D Major, Op. 8; BRAHMS: Horn Trio in E-Flat Major, Op. 40. Susan Rotholz, flute, William Purvis, horn, Grace Park, violin, Ramón Carrero-Martínez, viola, Eliot Bailen, cello, Thomas Kraines, cello, Mihae Lee, piano

The Majestic Cafe opens to patrons at 3 PM for wine, beer, craft cocktails and mocktails, selected soft drinks, and bottled water.