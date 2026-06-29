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Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Enjoy exquisite chamber music performances by seasoned professionals from around the world. Musicians of the Sebago Long Lake Music Festival bring their program to the comfortable and spacious Majestic Theater.
GLIÈRE: Five Duos for Flute and Cello, Op. 39; BEETHOVEN: Serenade for String Trio in D Major, Op. 8; BRAHMS: Horn Trio in E-Flat Major, Op. 40. Susan Rotholz, flute, William Purvis, horn, Grace Park, violin, Ramón Carrero-Martínez, viola, Eliot Bailen, cello, Thomas Kraines, cello, Mihae Lee, piano
The Majestic Cafe opens to patrons at 3 PM for wine, beer, craft cocktails and mocktails, selected soft drinks, and bottled water.

The Majestic Theatre
$35
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
conwaymajestic.com

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