Seaglass Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main- Tuesday
Seaglass Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main- Tuesday
Make a coastal or Grinchy style Seaglass Christmas tree! Includes a full wine tasting and light snacks.
Due to demand, we have a few dates that you can choose from for this event. This is for Tuesday December 98h, 6-8pm.
For all workshops, you can choose from a Grinchy style tree or a coastal style tree. You can select which tree you'd like to make at checkout or let us know night-of.
In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create your own unique Grinchy Sea Glass Christmas Tree, perfect for adding a touch of charm to your holiday celebrations. Enjoy a wine tasting featuring 4 specially selected holiday wines while unleashing your creativity in a fun and relaxed setting!
$65pp and limited to 20 people.
What’s included:
- Seasonal Wine pairing
-1.5-2 hour instructor led class for selected date
-All materials needed to complete one(1) Sea Glass Christmas Tree and tools to use during the workshop.
- A fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!
Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.