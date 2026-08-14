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YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Seaglass Christmas Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main- Thursday

Seaglass Christmas Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main- Thursday

Make a coastal or Grinchy style Seaglass Christmas tree! Includes a full wine tasting and light snacks.

Due to demand, we have a few dates that you can choose from for this event. This is for Thursday December 10th, 6-8pm.

For all workshops, you can choose from a Grinchy style tree or a coastal style tree. You can select which tree you'd like to make at checkout or let us know night-of.

In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create your own unique Grinchy Sea Glass Christmas Tree, perfect for adding a touch of charm to your holiday celebrations. Enjoy a wine tasting featuring 4 specially selected holiday wines while unleashing your creativity in a fun and relaxed setting!

$65pp and limited to 20 people.

What’s included:

- Seasonal Wine pairing

-1.5-2 hour instructor led class for selected date

-All materials needed to complete one(1) Sea Glass Christmas Tree and tools to use during the workshop.

- A fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!

Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.

Wine on Main
$65pp
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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