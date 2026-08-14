Seaglass Christmas Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main- Thursday

Make a coastal or Grinchy style Seaglass Christmas tree! Includes a full wine tasting and light snacks.

Due to demand, we have a few dates that you can choose from for this event. This is for Thursday December 10th, 6-8pm.

For all workshops, you can choose from a Grinchy style tree or a coastal style tree. You can select which tree you'd like to make at checkout or let us know night-of.

In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create your own unique Grinchy Sea Glass Christmas Tree, perfect for adding a touch of charm to your holiday celebrations. Enjoy a wine tasting featuring 4 specially selected holiday wines while unleashing your creativity in a fun and relaxed setting!

$65pp and limited to 20 people.

What’s included:

- Seasonal Wine pairing

-1.5-2 hour instructor led class for selected date

-All materials needed to complete one(1) Sea Glass Christmas Tree and tools to use during the workshop.

- A fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!

Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.