Seacoast Nocturne by The Abstract Four; NHAA July Exhibition

Portsmouth, NH — New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) is pleased to present Seacoast Nocturne by The Abstract Four, a close group of painters who have exhibited together regularly for the past decade. They all bring distinct interpretations to common themes, pushing each other to stretch their ideas and offer fresh, engaging art. Barbara Adams, Tom Glover, Dustan Knight, and Peter Cady are the artists behind this buzzing celebration of Portsmouth nightlife that explores the energy and color, drawing visitors to the working waterfront, restaurants, and summer festivals.

Taking inspiration from the restaurant lights spilling into old cobblestone streets or the blinking colors of boat rigs against dark skies, they capture the energy of movement, life, and reflection through unique styles. Form, color, and composition come to the forefront when utilizing abstracted depiction. A style that employs incomplete disclosure of form encourages the viewer to slow down and closely examine the fundamentals that add to the excitement of everyday seacoast pleasures. Each artist reflects on their personal memories of this shared artistic hometown, making this show a deeply expressive window into the process of translating experience onto colored canvas.

Barbara Adams began her artistic journey while working as a psychotherapist in Connecticut and continued to expand her creative practice after relocating to New Hampshire in 1990. Her work has evolved from impressionistic watercolor and pastel paintings to expressive abstract oil paintings that have been exhibited in juried shows locally, nationally, and internationally. Tom Glover’s lifelong passion for art began in childhood and evolved through formal training, extensive travel, and firsthand study of masterworks in museums across the United States and abroad. His travels continue to inspire his paintings, sustaining a creative journey that has led to gallery exhibitions, sales, and ongoing artistic exploration. Dustan Knight is an award-winning artist, educator, and art writer whose work is represented by galleries across the United States and featured in numerous public and private collections. Inspired by time spent outdoors, her paintings transform landscapes, water, light, and natural forms into richly textured, expressive compositions that invite viewers to linger, connect, and discover their own meaning within the work. Peter Cady’s creative journey has taken him from woodworking and furniture design to sculpture and painting, resulting in a multidisciplinary practice that ranges from realism to non-objective abstraction. Influenced by the moods of the seashore and salt marsh, his work explores color, memory, and the connections between people and place.

Seacoast Nocturn will be on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St, Portsmouth, NH, 03801, from July 1st to 26th, with an opening reception on July 3rd, 5-8 pm. Meet the Artists, a special reception to get a closer look into the inspiration behind the artists' hard work, will be on July 18th, 3 - 5 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

