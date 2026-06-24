Seacoast Craft Market - Kittery Premium Outlets

Join us for the 5th Annual Seacoast Craft Market held outdoors along Rte 1 in Kittery, Maine. Just minutes to the beach and downtown Portsmouth!

Exhibitors of high-quality handmade products traveling in from around New England to offer you their high-quality handmade products and specialty foods!

FREE ADMISSION!!

Plenty of Free Parking

McDonald's parking lot - Kittery Premium Outlets- Rte 1 in Maine

(Take Exit 3- turn right off the exit and follow 1/2 mile- market will be located on your left just after McDonald's)

Visit our event page on Facebook for updates! https://www.facebook.com/events/1526303105671847

Details ~ www.GNECraftArtisanShows.com