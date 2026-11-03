Science on Tap: Mediating Medical Breakthroughs

Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. Science on Tap is an adult education program offered by the SEE Science Center. These events are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Food and drink are available for purchase. Doors open at 5pm.

Our topic for November 10th:

Mediating Medical Breakthroughs

Predictions indicate that biomedical breakthroughs will be coming faster than ever. Learn how medical ethicists are working to address new advancements in the development, approval and implementation phases. Discover how this multidisciplinary field helps navigate the complicated landscape of healthcare to ensure responsible and equitable care is delivered to patients.

Panelists will include:

Lucy C. Hodder, JD, Professor, Director, Health and Life Sciences Law and Policy, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law

Cherie A. Holmes, MD, MSc, retired orthopedic surgeon and Medical Director for Graduate Medical Education at Cheshire Medical Center and Assistant professor at Geisel School of Medicine, currently serving on the Bioethics of Regenerative Medicine Steering Committee