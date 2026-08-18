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Scam Detective Workshop and Breakfast

Scam Detective Workshop and Breakfast

Join fellow social workers, case managers, nonprofit staff, healthcare professionals, and other helping professionals for an interactive breakfast workshop on scam and fraud prevention. Learn about current scam trends, identify warning signs, and explore practical strategies for helping clients stay safe online. The workshop includes a presentation by Detective Derek Ibell of the Nashua Police Department and interactive activities facilitated by UNH Cooperative Extension.

Topics include:

Phone scams
Text message scams
Phishing emails
Financial scams
AI-enabled scams and impersonation fraud
Resources available for clients who need help
Throughout the event, participants will also learn about local digital literacy resources, including Digital Navigator services and programs offered through Nashua Public Library.

Breakfast will be provided.

Southern New Hampshire Health
Free
08:00 AM - 09:30 AM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Way of Greater Nashua
https://unitedwaynashua.org/event/winterization-and-weatherization-with-button-up-nh/

Artist Group Info

pamgazley@yahoo.com
Southern New Hampshire Health
10 Prospect Street
Nashua, New Hampshire
https://www.snhhealth.org/

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