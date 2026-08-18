Scam Detective Workshop and Breakfast

Join fellow social workers, case managers, nonprofit staff, healthcare professionals, and other helping professionals for an interactive breakfast workshop on scam and fraud prevention. Learn about current scam trends, identify warning signs, and explore practical strategies for helping clients stay safe online. The workshop includes a presentation by Detective Derek Ibell of the Nashua Police Department and interactive activities facilitated by UNH Cooperative Extension.

Topics include:

Phone scams

Text message scams

Phishing emails

Financial scams

AI-enabled scams and impersonation fraud

Resources available for clients who need help

Throughout the event, participants will also learn about local digital literacy resources, including Digital Navigator services and programs offered through Nashua Public Library.

Breakfast will be provided.