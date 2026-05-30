Sauerkraut and Veggie Fermentation
Sauerkraut and Veggie Fermentation
How can you preserve your garden’s abundance and give a boost to your gut health? Try fermentation! Sample and learn how to make delicious fermented veggies that will delight your taste buds and add variety to your autumn table. Participants will go home with a jar of sauerkraut and a jar of pickles, ready to finish fermenting at home.
Ages: Adult (16+)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$20 members/$35 non-members
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org