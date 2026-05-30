Sauerkraut and Veggie Fermentation

How can you preserve your garden’s abundance and give a boost to your gut health? Try fermentation! Sample and learn how to make delicious fermented veggies that will delight your taste buds and add variety to your autumn table. Participants will go home with a jar of sauerkraut and a jar of pickles, ready to finish fermenting at home.

Ages: Adult (16+)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.