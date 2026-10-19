Saturday Open Space with Casey Biuso
Saturday Open Space with Casey Biuso
Join us for an open studio opportunity to practice your craft and create alongside fellow artists! Enjoy dedicated space and creative community, with optional weekly prompts—such as a still life, new technique, or supply to try. Open to all skill levels with no formal instruction required!
Cost: CFA Member: $0 / Non-member: $10 | Ages Adults | Class size: 12
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee
Free —10.00
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
info@cfanh.org
Artist Group Info
Casey Biuso
info@cfanh.org
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee
428 Main StreetNew London, New Hampshire 03257
info@cfanh.org