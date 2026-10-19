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Saturday Open Space with Casey Biuso

Saturday Open Space with Casey Biuso

Join us for an open studio opportunity to practice your craft and create alongside fellow artists! Enjoy dedicated space and creative community, with optional weekly prompts—such as a still life, new technique, or supply to try. Open to all skill levels with no formal instruction required!

Cost: CFA Member: $0 / Non-member: $10 | Ages Adults | Class size: 12

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee
Free —10.00
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
info@cfanh.org
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes

Artist Group Info

Casey Biuso
info@cfanh.org
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee
428 Main Street
New London, New Hampshire 03257
info@cfanh.org
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes

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