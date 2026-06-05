Rooting in Nature Forest Bathing: Sunset Hike

🌅Join us for a slow, intentional evening outdoors as we hike to a scenic summit and unwind with tea at sunset. We’ll take our time on the way up, then settle in together to watch the sky transition from day to night as the sun dips below the horizon. After sunset, we’ll head back down with headlamps, experiencing the trail in a whole new way.

It’s a simple, grounding way to end the day outside—and a welcoming way to experience the trail in a different light.

📍Blue Job Mountain, 515 First Crown Point Rd, Strafford, NH

📆Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

🕖Time: 7pm-9pm

🥾Walk length: ~2 miles

➡️What to bring:

Dress in layers, a coat, sturdy hiking shoes, tall socks, water, a headlamp/flashlight, and something comfy to sit on

Optional: Snacks, journal, backpack, hat/sunglasses

💲Cost:

Sliding scale: $15-$25

**Registration is required. Ages 18+

We love animals, but please leave your furry friends at home for this walk!

Led by Certified Forest Therapy Guide Brittany Carr

**Please note this experience includes hiking with some elevation gain. Participants should be prepared for moderate uphill sections. A waiver will be emailed in advance and must be completed prior to the event.