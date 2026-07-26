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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

Get ready for an unforgettable night of deep, soulful blues as four-time Blues Music Award winner Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters make their monumental debut at Big Bear Lodge. Renowned worldwide as one of the most expressive and emotionally charged guitarists of his generation, Ronnie Earl brings decades of legendary musicianship, burning Stratocaster tones, and heart-wrenching improvisations directly to New Hampshire. Alongside his powerhouse ensemble, the Broadcasters, this long-awaited performance promises to deliver a masterclass in electric blues, gospel-infused soul, and raw, unfiltered passion.

Don’t miss your chance to witness music history in the making as one of the true titans of contemporary blues takes the stage for an extraordinary first-time performance.

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters
ericm@andresinstitute.org
https://www.ronnieearl.com/
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

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