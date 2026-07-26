Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

Get ready for an unforgettable night of deep, soulful blues as four-time Blues Music Award winner Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters make their monumental debut at Big Bear Lodge. Renowned worldwide as one of the most expressive and emotionally charged guitarists of his generation, Ronnie Earl brings decades of legendary musicianship, burning Stratocaster tones, and heart-wrenching improvisations directly to New Hampshire. Alongside his powerhouse ensemble, the Broadcasters, this long-awaited performance promises to deliver a masterclass in electric blues, gospel-infused soul, and raw, unfiltered passion.

Don’t miss your chance to witness music history in the making as one of the true titans of contemporary blues takes the stage for an extraordinary first-time performance.