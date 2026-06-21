Romeo and Juliet at Castle in the Clouds

Romeo & Juliet is the gateway to Shakespeare for so many, and we are delighted to bring our take on it to the region. Our production will explore how earnestness and eagerness collide in great joy, great tragedy, and above all, great hope. We’ll poke at some assumptions about this story, dig into just how awkward two teenagers can be, and seek subtle, deep truths about family, community, and love.

We’ve partnered once again with Castle in the Clouds to bring half of our performances not only onto their grounds but up to the Lucknow Mansion itself, with our playing space nestled in the back garden as well as – you guessed it – on the balcony. The other half of our run will return to Quimby Park in Sandwich, NH, our creative home base.

July 31, August 1, 8, 9 at Quimby Park in Sandwich, NH

August 2, 5, 6, and 7 at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough, NH

Tickets are available now at AdviceToThePlayers.org

