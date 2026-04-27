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Robert Frost: This Verse Business

Robert Frost: This Verse Business

North Conway native and Emmy-winner Gordon Clapp (NYPD Blue) stars as flinty and witty Robert Frost in A.M. Dolan’s award-winning Robert Frost: This Verse Business. For nearly fifty years, Robert Frost “barded” around the country charming audiences with his celebrated verse and rascally sense of humor. Frost’s great wit and poetry are heard afresh in the award-winning one-man play Robert Frost: This Verse Business.

The Barnstormers Theatre
$36-$46
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Barnstormers Theatre
603-323-8500
tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
http://barnstormerstheatre.org

Artist Group Info

Gordan Clapp
The Barnstormers Theatre
104 Main Street PO Box 434
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-8500
tickets@barnstormerstheatre.org
http://barnstormerstheatre.org

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