North Conway native and Emmy-winner Gordon Clapp (NYPD Blue) stars as flinty and witty Robert Frost in A.M. Dolan’s award-winning Robert Frost: This Verse Business. For nearly fifty years, Robert Frost “barded” around the country charming audiences with his celebrated verse and rascally sense of humor. Frost’s great wit and poetry are heard afresh in the award-winning one-man play Robert Frost: This Verse Business.