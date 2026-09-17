Mingle with ghosts, goblins, zombies and other ghoulish creatures on Saturday, October 17, at RiverFire, Berlin’s annual fall family festival. Hosted by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce and held at Service Credit Union Heritage Park, the daylong event culminates at dusk with a display of hundreds of carved and lit pumpkins and the lighting of bonfires on the river that illuminate the night and appear to be floating on water!

Festivities kick off with the Zombie ATV Poker Run, where participants dress up like zombies and decorate their rigs to fit the ghoulish theme, followed by the RiverFire 5K Race presented by Coos County Family Health Services.

RiverFire is family-oriented, with a host of games and activities for all ages, including a Fun Zone with bounce houses, face painting, kids crafts, an interactive experience with the Wildlife Encounters Ecology & Experience, and a Children’s Halloween Parade. Additional festivities include hayrides and train rides, axe throwing, performances by the Bosco Boys, food vendors, a beer tent, and more. And don’t miss live music by “Trifecta,” heating up the stage starting at 6pm.

Admission is $5 per person (children 5 & under free). Free parking and shuttle rides are available beginning at noon. OHRV curfew has been extended to 10pm for this event. To learn more and see the complete RiverFire schedule, visit RiverFireNH.com.

