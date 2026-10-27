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Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight!

Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight!

Emmy Award winner, 2026 Tony Award nominee, and 2025 Theater Hall of Fame inductee Richard Thomas brings Mark Twain Tonight! by Hal Holbrook to The Colonial, direct from New York. He brings audiences the wit, wisdom, and unmistakable voice of one of the nation's greatest literary legends.

Mark Twain's wry humor and irreverent observations led to his being called "the nation's one true comic genius" (The New York Times). Millions have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain's "uproariously funny" and "pungently wise" (Time Magazine) commentary. Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook.

Thomas was most recently seen on Broadway in the award-winning play The Balusters, for which he received a 2026 Tony Award® nomination. He has also appeared on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird and in the acclaimed series Ozark, and he is beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton.

"Twain is back, as fresh and funny and snappy and snippy as ever." (Hartford Courant)

Tickets: $50-$75

The Colonial Theatre
$50-$75
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

Artist Group Info

Mark Twain Tonight
https://twainplay.com/
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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