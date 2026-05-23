© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Rhinestone Cowgirls: Legendary Ladies of Country Music

Rhinestone Cowgirls: Legendary Ladies of Country Music

Three powerhouse singers perform fresh arrangements of classic and contemporary country hits in this elegant and authentic journey that celebrates the evolution of country music from its humble beginnings to the giants of today’s music industry.

Relive classics like Patsy Cline's “Crazy,” Tammy Wynette's “Stand By Your Man,” and Loretta Lynn's “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as well as new favorites like Martina McBride's “Independence Day” and Carrie Underwood's “Last Name.” This high-energy show is a celebration perfect for audiences of all ages!

Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
$49-$174
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
info@greatwaters.org
https://greatwaters.org/
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
483 Ossipee Park Rd
Moultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org
https://greatwaters.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.