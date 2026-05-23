Rhinestone Cowgirls: Legendary Ladies of Country Music

Three powerhouse singers perform fresh arrangements of classic and contemporary country hits in this elegant and authentic journey that celebrates the evolution of country music from its humble beginnings to the giants of today’s music industry.

Relive classics like Patsy Cline's “Crazy,” Tammy Wynette's “Stand By Your Man,” and Loretta Lynn's “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as well as new favorites like Martina McBride's “Independence Day” and Carrie Underwood's “Last Name.” This high-energy show is a celebration perfect for audiences of all ages!

