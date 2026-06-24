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Revolutionary Portsmouth Lecture Series: Music of the American Revolution

Revolutionary Portsmouth Lecture Series: Music of the American Revolution

Erin Dubois explores the sounds of the Revolutionary era, from the fifes and drums that directed troops on the battlefield to the songs and dances heard in homes, taverns, and gathering places. Through historical context and musical examples, this talk examines how music served practical, social, and political purposes during the fight for independence, shaping morale, strengthening community bonds, and reflecting the hopes and tensions of a nation in formation.

Erin Dubois is a flutist, educator, and arts administrator based on New Hampshire’s Seacoast. She serves as General Manager of the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra and performs as the orchestra’s piccoloist and second flutist. She teaches Woodwind Methods at the University of New Hampshire, is an instructor at Concord Community Music School, and continues to perform regularly throughout New England.

Portsmouth Historical Society
$15 for members, $20 for non-members
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
Portsmouth Historical Society
10 Middle St
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603.436.8433
seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com
https://portsmouthhistory.org/

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