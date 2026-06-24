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Revel in the Meadow Arts & Music Festival

Revel in the Meadow Arts & Music Festival

Continuum Arts Collective presents Revel in the Meadow 2026 on Saturday, August 15, at Dover Elks Event Field in Dover, NH. All net proceeds from this event will support the next generation of artists and musicians in the Seacoast, Southern Maine, and beyond.Revel in the Meadow also features on-site camping, two music stages, four hours of art activities for kids, a community art project, over 20 artisans, homemade food, craft beer, and spirits. Free admission for all students 18 and under (must be accompanied by an adult). We seek attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and artisans!Headlining acts include A Band of Brothers: An Allman Brothers Tribute, Seacoast Last Waltz Band, Ramble on Rose Band, Terrafunk, and Lightheaded Collective. We'll also have a separate admission after-party (included with VIP and camping tickets) featuring Rose Alley, along with a student stage featuring the best up-and-coming bands on the Seacoast.

Dover Elks Field
$50 to $145 / Free admission for kids 18 and under
11:30 AM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Continuum Arts Collective
207-251-9196
info@continuumarts.org
https://continuumarts.org
Dover Elks Field
282 Durham Road
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-9851
doverlounge@comcast.net
https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=184

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