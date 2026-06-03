Relay For Life of Southern New Hampshire
Relay For Life of Southern New Hampshire
Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back.
Relay For Life is more than a walk – it’s a chance to come together in your local community to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against every cancer as we come together for every life.
Be a part of the global community of passionate supporters working to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
Come celebrate with us!
Pinkerton Academy
03:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
American Cancer Society Relay For Life
800-227-2345
kris.callender@cancer.org
Pinkerton Academy
5 Pinkerton StreetDerry, New Hampshire 03038
603-437-5200 x 1265
admissions@pinkertonacademy.org