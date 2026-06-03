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Relay For Life of Southern New Hampshire

Relay For Life of Southern New Hampshire

Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back.

Relay For Life is more than a walk – it’s a chance to come together in your local community to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against every cancer as we come together for every life.

Be a part of the global community of passionate supporters working to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Come celebrate with us!

Pinkerton Academy
03:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

American Cancer Society Relay For Life
800-227-2345
kris.callender@cancer.org
https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&amp;fr_id=111544
Pinkerton Academy
5 Pinkerton Street
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
603-437-5200 x 1265
admissions@pinkertonacademy.org
pinkertonacademy.org

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