Raymond Scout Troop 101 - 41st Annual Holiday Craft Fair

🎄 Join us for the 41st Annual Troop 101 Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, November 7 from 9 AM–3 PM at Raymond High School! Shop from 75+ vendors offering handmade gifts, crafts, and holiday treasures, with food and beverages available throughout the day to support Scout Troop 101.

Admission and parking are FREE! Come shop local, get a head start on your holiday shopping, and support our Scouts and community. We hope to see you there!

For more information, please contact Holly Rousseau, Craft Fair Committee Chair, at (603) 340-6430 or troop101craftfair@gmail.com