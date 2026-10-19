Quilt Block Collage with Chris Scott

Translate traditional fabric patchwork patterns into vibrant geometric paper art! In this engaging mixed-media workshop, you will explore core design principles—such as rhythm, pattern, balance, and unity—by constructing a quilt block using paper and glue rather than fabric and stitching.

Guided step-by-step by instructor Chris Scott, participants will learn precise cutting, measuring, and layering techniques to transform simple paper into a striking geometric artwork. This class offers a fun, eco-friendly way to recycle paper materials while exploring design fundamentals. Perfect for complete beginners as well as experienced mixed-media artists looking for a fresh creative perspective!

Materials list: Materials provided, but please bring a pair of sharp scissors that fit your hand well. All other basic collage and paper supplies will be provided by the instructor at no additional cost.

Meet the instructor: Chris Scott is a North Newport, New Hampshire-based artist and teaching artist who creates out of her home studio. Passionate about community building through the creative process, she works extensively with local arts education groups to design and facilitate rewarding visual art programs for both children and adults. An active member and instructor with the Center for the Arts, Chris draws creative inspiration from bringing people together through art and encouraging self-expression across all ages.

Cost: CFA Member: $25/ Non-member:$35 | Ages 14+ | Class size: 10

