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QC Bike Tour of Manchester

QC Bike Tour of Manchester

QC Bike's Annual fall community ride around Manchester!

Start times:

25 & 30 mile routes: 8:00 AM Registration open 7:00–8:00 AM

8 & 15 mile routes: 10:00 AM Registration open 9:00–10:00 AM

Rest stops: We’ll have rest stops evenly arranged throughout the routes, stocked with water, food, and cheerful volunteers to keep you rolling.

Lunch: We’ll once again have a lunch from various Manchester eateries with either hot or cold options!

Rain or Shine: The Tour rolls no matter the weather, so dress accordingly. Even if the weather is lousy and you decide not to ride, y

Eversource
Pay-What-You-Can Model $55 helps cover costs for an adult rider (age 14+). $20 helps cover costs for a kid rider (ages 6–13). Riders under 6 ride for free. If you can give more, your generosity helps others ride; if you need to pay less, that's okay too. All proceeds support the Queen City Bicycle Collective and our programs. If you're unable to pay the registration fee, please get in touch.
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Queen City Bicycle Collective
603-493-1720
qcbikecollective@gmail.com
qcbike.org/tour/
Eversource
780 North Commercial Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101

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