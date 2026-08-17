QC Bike Tour of Manchester
QC Bike Tour of Manchester
QC Bike's Annual fall community ride around Manchester!
Start times:
25 & 30 mile routes: 8:00 AM Registration open 7:00–8:00 AM
8 & 15 mile routes: 10:00 AM Registration open 9:00–10:00 AM
Rest stops: We’ll have rest stops evenly arranged throughout the routes, stocked with water, food, and cheerful volunteers to keep you rolling.
Lunch: We’ll once again have a lunch from various Manchester eateries with either hot or cold options!
Rain or Shine: The Tour rolls no matter the weather, so dress accordingly. Even if the weather is lousy and you decide not to ride, y