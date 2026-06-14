Pressed Flowers Resin Workshop

Join us for our NEW Press Flowers workshop where you will create a one of a kind art piece! Each guest will be able to select from a variety of dried pressed flowers to arrange any way you would like on your board. *You are welcome to bring your own – but they must be PRESSED and flat.

Sample Project Options (all are first come first serve & based on availability)

Acacia Cutting Boards & Trays

Wood Trays (round & rectangle)

Coasters

Oval Platters

Projects range in price from about $45-$85. Your workshop cost will be based upon your project chosen. The $25 seat fee is only to hold your workshop seat and will be applied to your in-studio project selection!