Portsmouth Athenaeum Chamber Music Series—Three Extraordinary Soloists

These three rising stars promise an unforgettable afternoon of chamber music: Evren Ozel, piano; Leland Ko, cellist; Joshua Brown, violin.

Evren Ozel, 2025 Van Cliburn Bronze Medalist and Mozart Concerto Award recipient; Leland Ko described by Itzhak Perlman as playing “with the beauty of sound and subtlety that we don’t often encounter in a cellist of his age” shared first prize in the 2024 Walter W. Naumburg International Competition; Joshua Brown, a 2025 Avery Fisher Career grant recipient and 2nd prize award winner at the 2024 Queen Elizabeth Competition.

$30 admission per person or $10 per student at the door. We accept cash, check, credit card or Venmo.

