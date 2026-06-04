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Portsmouth Athenaeum Chamber Music Series—Three Extraordinary Soloists

Portsmouth Athenaeum Chamber Music Series—Three Extraordinary Soloists

These three rising stars promise an unforgettable afternoon of chamber music: Evren Ozel, piano; Leland Ko, cellist; Joshua Brown, violin.

Evren Ozel, 2025 Van Cliburn Bronze Medalist and Mozart Concerto Award recipient; Leland Ko described by Itzhak Perlman as playing “with the beauty of sound and subtlety that we don’t often encounter in a cellist of his age” shared first prize in the 2024 Walter W. Naumburg International Competition; Joshua Brown, a 2025 Avery Fisher Career grant recipient and 2nd prize award winner at the 2024 Queen Elizabeth Competition.

$30 admission per person or $10 per student at the door. We accept cash, check, credit card or Venmo.

The Dance Hall Kittery
$10.00-$30.00
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Athenaeum Chamber Music, an outreach of the Portsmouth Athenaeum, Portsmouth, NH
https//portsmouthathenaeum.org
The Dance Hall Kittery
7 Walker St.
Kittery, Maine 03904
6034962984
vibrantvoice@gmail.com
https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

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