Portsmouth Athenaeum Chamber Music Series—New England Baroque

New England Baroque was formed in 2025 by top-tier professional musicians from the Northeast with a common love and passion for playing Early Music on period instruments. Ian Watson, Harpsichord, a performer of “virtuosic panache” is the Associate Conductor of Boston’s Handel and Haydn Society. Guy Fishman is the Principal Cellist of the Handel and Haydn Society. Susanna Ogata plays viola with the Handel and Haydn Society and Soprano, Teresa Wakin, won First Place in the International Competition for Early Music in Austria.

$30 admission per person or $10 per student at the door. We accept cash, check, credit card or Venmo.

