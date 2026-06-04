Portsmouth Athenaeum Chamber Music Series—Balourdet Quartet

Currently the first ever Quartet-in-Residence at the Seattle Chamber Music Society, Balourdet Quartet is acclaimed for their vibrant energy and masterful blend of technical precision and emotional depth. Their unique closeness and willingness to take creative risks earned it the 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Cleveland Quartet Award.

With more than 70 concerts per season, the Balourdet String Quartet pushes the boundaries of the string quartet repertoire, premiering works by leading contemporary composers while staying deeply connected to classical tradition.

$30 admission per person or $10 per student at the door. We accept cash, check, credit card or Venmo.

